Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.54. 127,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,655. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.81 and its 200 day moving average is $444.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
