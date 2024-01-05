Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.54. 127,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,655. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.81 and its 200 day moving average is $444.97.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

