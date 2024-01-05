Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,162 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,419 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. 1,323,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

