Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $229.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

