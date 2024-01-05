agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.59

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2956776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 165.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 48.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in agilon health by 102.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

