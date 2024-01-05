Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $207,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.85. 319,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,559. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

