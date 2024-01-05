Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 12,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.54. 575,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,458. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

