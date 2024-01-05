Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 187,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 224,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 53,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

