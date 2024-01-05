Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. 803,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,775. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

