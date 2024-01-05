Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.62 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

