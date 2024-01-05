Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,685 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

