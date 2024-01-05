Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

