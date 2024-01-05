Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.89. 122,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,169. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

