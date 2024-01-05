SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SDY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. 145,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,489. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

