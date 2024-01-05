Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 3,244 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

