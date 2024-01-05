Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $679.42. 130,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $666.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.