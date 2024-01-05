Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $64.99. 97,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 399,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,781,654.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,030,420 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

