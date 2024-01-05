Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 167,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 887,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $848.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

