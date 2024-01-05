RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 5,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 247,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after buying an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 657,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 86,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 98,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 75.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

