Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 5%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 1,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 38,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $203,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,779 shares of company stock worth $642,719 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.