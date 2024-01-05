Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 4.7%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 88,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,010,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 110,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

