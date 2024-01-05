ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 2.8%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 677,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,881,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 379.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 43.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

