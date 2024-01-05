Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Up 2.9%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.63. 144,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,888,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

