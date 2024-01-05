Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 153.0% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Copart by 104.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 169,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Copart by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 222,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in Copart by 99.2% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 1,200,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,721,000 after purchasing an additional 597,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.