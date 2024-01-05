Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

