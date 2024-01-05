Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,996 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 374,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,731. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

