Simulations Plus, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.0 %

Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock worth $3,264,177. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

