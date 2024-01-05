Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,178,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

