iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Reduced by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

