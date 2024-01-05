Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

