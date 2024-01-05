Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.61.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 reasons 2024 Moderna shareholders may party like it’s 2021
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Citi and Lazard just got bullish upgrades
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Micron and AMD are the best semiconductors for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.