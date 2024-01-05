Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Cummins stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

