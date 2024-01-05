Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.