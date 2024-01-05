BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.