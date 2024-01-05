Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

KR stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

