Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

