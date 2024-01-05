Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.82.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

