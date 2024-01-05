Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

