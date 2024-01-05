Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,291 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 48,265 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

