Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.46. 169,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.