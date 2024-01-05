Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $229.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

