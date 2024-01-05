Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

