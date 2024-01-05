Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $81.90 million and approximately $130,208.36 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.30842336 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $132,079.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

