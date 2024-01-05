Threshold Price Hits $0.0309 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $309.00 million and approximately $112.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03117163 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $131,673,833.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

