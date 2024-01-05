dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $884.86

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.09 million and $884.86 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,614 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98584445 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $885.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

