MetisDAO Price Reaches $88.84 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $406.33 million and $39.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $88.84 or 0.00203906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.08 or 0.99833785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003611 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 94.13424669 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $41,453,179.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.