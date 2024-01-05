holoride Tops 1-Day Volume of $154,718.11 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and $154,718.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.19 or 0.05120984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00082889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02534353 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $161,402.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

