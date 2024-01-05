Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

