Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. 10,059 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

