SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 1,015,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,799. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.