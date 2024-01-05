E&G Advisors LP Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.22. 12,273,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,245,758. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.53.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

