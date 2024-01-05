E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.92. 203,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,391. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

